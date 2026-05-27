Adelaide Airport handles record pax in Apr-2026
Adelaide Airport reported (26-May-2026) it handled 791,166 passengers in Apr-2026, an increase of 4% year-on-year and a new record for the month of April "despite headwinds from the Middle East". International passenger traffic grew 5.8% to 96,509 during the month despite the absence of Emirates and Qatar Airways services and the end of seasonal services from Hong Kong and San Francisco, demonstrating "the strength of international travel demand". The airport reported international passenger traffic over the past 12 months has been bolstered by new services including United Airlines from San Francisco, Qantas Airways to Auckland, Air New Zealand from Christchurch and Indonesia AirAsia from Bali, alongside the return of Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong and China Southern Airlines increasing operations at the airport to year-round. Malaysia Airlines has also introduced its new A330neo aircraft on Kuala Lumpur-Adelaide service. The airport reported it handled more than 200,000 passengers during the AFL Gather Round week ending 13-Apr-2026, the airport's busiest week on record. Adelaide Airport added: "The impact of the Middle East conflict on fuel prices continues to create uncertainty to medium term passenger forecasting. However, the recent resumption of Emirates flights to Dubai from the beginning of and the planned resumption of Qatar Airways services from mid Jun-2026 will help support international growth heading into the second half of the year. China Eastern will commence flying to and from Shanghai from Jun-2026 on a seasonal basis". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Adelaide Airport's international growth accelerated earlier in 2026, with Feb-2026 international passengers up 33.1% year-on-year and Mar-2026 up 26.5%, supported by added capacity over the prior year and major events such as LIV Golf and the Adelaide Fringe Festival.1 2 3 It also stated the Middle East conflict had not dampened international growth, as Europe-bound passengers re-routed via Asian hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Kuala Lumpur.3