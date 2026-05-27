Adelaide Airport handles record pax in Apr-2026

Adelaide Airport's international growth accelerated earlier in 2026, with Feb-2026 international passengers up 33.1% year-on-year and Mar-2026 up 26.5%, supported by added capacity over the prior year and major events such as LIV Golf and the Adelaide Fringe Festival.1 2 3 It also stated the Middle East conflict had not dampened international growth, as Europe-bound passengers re-routed via Asian hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Kuala Lumpur.3