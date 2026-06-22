Adelaide Airport reports record pax in May-2026 despite international decline

Adelaide Airport reported (17-Jun-2026) it handled 716,367 passengers in May-2026, an increase of 1.4% year-on-year and the airport's busiest May on record - with "solid growth in domestic passenger numbers" outweighing "a decrease in international traffic through the Middle East". Domestic traffic increased 2.8% to 579,000 passengers, with international traffic declining 6.3% to under 86,000 passengers. The airport reported May-2026 was the first month in 2026 which did not experience international growth, with Mar-2026 and Apr-2026 "still benefitting from the large numbers of new seasonal services" despite "the absence of Middle Eastern carriers". The airport added: "The month of June will be impacted by the suspension of Indonesia AirAsia service to Bali. While it is exciting that both Emirates and Qatar Airways will return to flying daily services mid-June, this will compare to daily for the full month of May-2025. We also get to welcome the commencement of Adelaide's first service to Shanghai with China Eastern from 21-Jun-2026". [more - original PR]