ACI World reports 9.5bn global passengers in 2024, up 9%

ACI World reported (14-Apr-2025) the following preliminary passenger traffic highlights for 2024:

ACI World stated: "2024 saw global passenger growth face significant uncertainties that stemmed from evolving economic and geopolitical landscapes". The organisation said ongoing supply chain challenges and production delays from aircraft manufacturers, as well as geopolitical tensions, "posed a risk to growth opportunities by potentially altering flight routes, increasing operational costs, and affecting passenger sentiment". ACI World added: "The threat of tariffs raised concerns about potential disruptions to global trade, which indirectly affected international travel demand and increased constructions".