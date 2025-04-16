16-Apr-2025 12:08 PM
ACI World reports 9.5bn global passengers in 2024, up 9%
ACI World reported (14-Apr-2025) the following preliminary passenger traffic highlights for 2024:
- Global total passengers reached close to 9.5 billion in 2024, an increase of 9% year-on-year and 3.8% compared to the pre-pandemic level;
- The following top 10 busiest airports represented 9% of global traffic (855 million passengers) and recorded growth of 8.8% year-on-year and 8.4% compared to 2019:
- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport;
- Dubai International Airport;
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport;
- Tokyo Haneda Airport;
- London Heathrow Airport;
- Denver International Airport;
- Istanbul Airport;
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport;
- Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport;
- Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
ACI World stated: "2024 saw global passenger growth face significant uncertainties that stemmed from evolving economic and geopolitical landscapes". The organisation said ongoing supply chain challenges and production delays from aircraft manufacturers, as well as geopolitical tensions, "posed a risk to growth opportunities by potentially altering flight routes, increasing operational costs, and affecting passenger sentiment". ACI World added: "The threat of tariffs raised concerns about potential disruptions to global trade, which indirectly affected international travel demand and increased constructions". [more - original PR]