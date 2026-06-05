ACI EUROPE: European passenger traffic records first decline since pandemic recovery

ACI EUROPE reported (04-Jun-2026) passenger traffic across the European airport network decreased 0.7% year-on-year in Apr-2026, marking the first decline since Europe's air transport recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic began in Apr-2021. Performance highlights include:

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec stated: "Geopolitical instability, most notably the war in the Middle East, is now further weighing on growth and exposing significant differences in performance across markets. The encouraging news is that demand generally remains strong, airlines capacity adjustments limited and fears over potential jet fuel shortages have eased". Mr Jankovec added: "Our most immediate concern remains the severe disruptions and hardship imposed upon passengers by border control processes linked to the Schengen Entry/Exit System. Unless authorities are allowed to introduce greater flexibility, including fully suspending the system where operationally necessary, disruptions for passengers will intensify over the coming weeks and months". [more - original PR]