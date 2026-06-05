ACI EUROPE: European passenger traffic records first decline since pandemic recovery
ACI EUROPE reported (04-Jun-2026) passenger traffic across the European airport network decreased 0.7% year-on-year in Apr-2026, marking the first decline since Europe's air transport recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic began in Apr-2021. Performance highlights include:
- EU+ airports reported an increase of 1.4% year-on-year, with airports in Slovakia (+125.2%), Slovenia (+14.6%), Estonia (+12.1%), Malta (+13.5%) and Poland (+8.3%) among the best performers. Airports in Cyprus (-16.1%), Iceland (-11.7%), Austria (-7.4%) and Switzerland (-6.1%) reported notable decreases;
- Non-EU+ airports reported a decrease of 7.6%. Passenger traffic at airports in Israel fell by 73.4%, followed by airports in Georgia (-16.3%), Azerbaijan (-12.9%) and Türkiye (-5.1%). The airports in North Macedonia (+30.6%), Albania (+25.3%) and Moldova (+24.6%) continue to record passenger traffic growth;
- Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport (+4.1%), Madrid Barajas Airport (+3.3%) and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (+2.7%) were the only major airports recording passenger traffic growth in Apr-2026, with Munich Airport (-16.4%) and Frankfurt Airport (-11%) reporting the sharpest decreases;
- Freight traffic across the European airport network decreased 5.3%.
ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec stated: "Geopolitical instability, most notably the war in the Middle East, is now further weighing on growth and exposing significant differences in performance across markets. The encouraging news is that demand generally remains strong, airlines capacity adjustments limited and fears over potential jet fuel shortages have eased". Mr Jankovec added: "Our most immediate concern remains the severe disruptions and hardship imposed upon passengers by border control processes linked to the Schengen Entry/Exit System. Unless authorities are allowed to introduce greater flexibility, including fully suspending the system where operationally necessary, disruptions for passengers will intensify over the coming weeks and months". [more - original PR]