23-May-2017 1:11 PM
Abu Dhabi International Airport pax up 6% to 2.1m in Apr-2017
Abu Dhabi International Airport passenger numbers up 6% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 2.1 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 54,382 tonnes, -14.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,546, -3.8%;
Abu Dhabi International Airport reported (22-May-2017) India (+18%) was the airport's main traffic drivers, followed by Saudi Arabia (+17.4%) and UK (+12%). The top five destinations were London (+16%), Bangkok (+11%), Doha (+4%), Jeddah (+12%) and Bambay (+4%). [more - original PR]