ABEAR develops 27 point action plan for aviation industry assistance measures

ABEAR president Eduardo Sanovicz, via BTG Pactual digital's official YouTube account, stated (01-Apr-2020) ABEAR raised 27 key points which should be acted on by the Government of Brazil to assist the airline industry in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Points include the waiver of slot rules, which Brazil ANAC has already authorised, postponing the payment of ATM fees, extension of the refund deadline for cancellations, Labour regulations, postponing the payment of taxes and the creation of financing options.