19-Sep-2024 11:09 AM

A4E outlines aviation priorities for new EU Transport Commissioner

Airlines for Europe (A4E) called (17-Sep-2024) for the newly appointed EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas to implement a "pragmatic and focused" approach on delivering competitive air transport for a connected Europe, stating: "Europe's aviation sector must remain strong, also in the face of global competition". A4E outlined key priorities for the new commissioner, including the following:

  • Reforming European airspace: Address challenges in the air traffic management system, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and improve efficiency beyond the SES2+ framework;
  • Streamlining environmental legislation: Support the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) through an industrial strategy to meet European mandates and avoid disproportionate costs on aviation;
  • Aligning international standards: Ensure EU climate and environmental standards are aligned globally to prevent carbon leakage and business loss to neighbouring regions;
  • Completing the single market for aviation: Review and rebalance the framework for passenger rights, improve multimodal transport efficiency and clarify the roles and responsibilities of each transport actor involved, including intermediaries;
  • Revising airport legislation: Increase transparency and oversight, enabling fair competition across the sector. [more - original PR]

