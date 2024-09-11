A4E calls for swift implementation of Draghi’s recommendations for European aviation

Airlines for Europe (A4E) stated (09-Sep-2024) it is critical that the European Commission, European Parliament and member states implement Mario Draghi's recommendations in his report 'The future of European competitiveness', "without delay". A4E underlined its support for the Draghi recommendations for Europe's aviation industry, which include:

Supporting the green transition and stimulating the supply of low carbon fuels;

Unlocking investment in decarbonising aviation;

Reforming Europe's inefficient airspace;

Addressing so-called asymmetric decarbonisation and business leakage.

The report confirms that air transport is hard to decarbonise and has a critical need for low carbon fuels, recognising that the cost of energy is a significant driver of the "competitiveness gap" emerging between Europe and the rest of the world. A4E MD Ourania Georgoutsakou commented: "The next Commission must be bold and implement policies that will address the aviation issues in the Draghi report: support low carbon fuels, tackle business leakage and complete our single market". Ms Georgoutsakou added: "European policymakers and national governments must embrace the report recommendations and do whatever it takes to level up Europe's prosperity for generations to come". [more - original PR]