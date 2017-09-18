Ukraine International Airlines Part 2: long haul expansion to resume in 2018 as 777s are added

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is planning to resume long haul expansion in 2018 as the airline adds 777s to its fleet. Delhi, Shanghai, Toronto and a second destination in the US are expected to be launched, doubling the size of UIA’s long haul network.
UIA currently only has four long haul destinations – Bangkok, Beijing, Colombo and New York JFK. The airline is predominantly a narrowbody operator, and has been slow to expand its widebody fleet since adding its first widebodies, 767s, in 2013.
UIA believes it now has the short/medium haul network to support more long haul routes, which will rely heavily on transit traffic. Expansion of the long haul network and widebody fleet is part of an overall ambitious plan to double UIA’s fleet over the next five years.
