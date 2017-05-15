Turkish Airlines part 3: seeks to boost partnerships in Asia and Australia
Turkish Airlines is seeking to enhance its partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and add new partners in the Asia Pacific region. New and expanded partnerships should help Turkish improve its position in offline markets – particularly in Australia.
For several years Turkish has weighed up launching services to Australia, including potential one stop routes via Indonesia and Singapore. However, Turkish’s new management team has no plans to launch Australia flights, and is instead focusing on bolstering partnerships to improve its coverage of Australia, New Zealand and other offline markets in Asia Pacific.
Additional capacity to Singapore, which is Turkish’s main stopover point for Australia, should enable Turkish to grow its offline operation in Australia. Turkish is also looking to grow Australia-Kuala Lumpur traffic through new partnerships with Malindo Air and Malaysia Airlines.
