The world's low cost airline widebody aircraft fleet – a niche that is growing

Widebodies are a small proportion of the global LCC fleet, but orders are high relative to the number in service with LCCs, particularly in South East Asia and Western Europe (already the two leading regions for LCC widebodies in service).

Of the 22 low cost airlines operating widebodies, 17 are in Asia Pacific or Europe, although the world's biggest LCC widebody fleet is currently operated by Air Canada rouge, a North American airline (followed AirAsia X and Norwegian).

AirAsia X, one of only six LCCs that operate widebodies exclusively, has more twin-aisle orders than any other LCC, followed by Norwegian and WestJet. A330 variants are the most popular widebodies in service and on order with LCCs, followed by Boeing 787 variants.

This report presents a detailed analysis of data on the LCC widebody fleet and aircraft orders from the CAPA Fleet Database.