Singapore-Philippines aviation market: rapid growth, but Cebu Pacific and Scoot JV still unfinished

The Singapore-Philippines market has grown rapidly over the past decade, driven primarily by expansion from low cost airlines. Four of Asia’s main LCC brands now compete in the Singapore-Philippines market and account for more than 50% of the capacity.

The two largest LCC players, Cebu Pacific and Tigerair (now Scoot), have been interline partners since early 2014. However, surprisingly, the two Value Alliance members have not yet implemented joint sales and a coordinated schedule, despite securing anti-trust immunity in 2015.

Cebu Pacific and Scoot are optimistic about growth prospects in the Singapore-Philippines market, but are expanding independently. The outlook for both airlines would be brighter, and the prospects for Singapore-Philippines growth bigger, if they fully exploited the partnership opportunities.