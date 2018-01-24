Singapore-Philippines aviation market: rapid growth, but Cebu Pacific and Scoot JV still unfinished

The Singapore-Philippines market has grown rapidly over the past decade, driven primarily by expansion from low cost airlines. Four of Asia’s main LCC brands now compete in the Singapore-Philippines market and account for more than 50% of the capacity.
The two largest LCC players, Cebu Pacific and Tigerair (now Scoot), have been interline partners since early 2014. However, surprisingly, the two Value Alliance members have not yet implemented joint sales and a coordinated schedule, despite securing anti-trust immunity in 2015.
Cebu Pacific and Scoot are optimistic about growth prospects in the Singapore-Philippines market, but are expanding independently. The outlook for both airlines would be brighter, and the prospects for Singapore-Philippines growth bigger, if they fully exploited the partnership opportunities.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com