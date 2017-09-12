Royal Brunei Airlines Part 1: North Asia & India expansion as narrowbody fleet expands with A320neos

Royal Brunei Airlines is planning to resume network expansion over the next 18 months as its fleet expands from 10 to 14 aircraft. New routes to China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan are likely as the flag carrier aims to diversify its network and benefit from an anticipated rise in visitor numbers from North Asia.

Royal Brunei may also launch services to southern India. It currently operates scheduled services to only two destinations in North Asia, and does not have any destinations in South Asia.

The airline is growing its narrowbody fleet by three aircraft as seven A320neos are delivered by early 2019. The A320neo enables Royal Brunei to reduce its cost base and open up new medium haul routes to India and North Asia.