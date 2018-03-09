Puerto Rico: aviation market rebuilding continues and JetBlue Airways maintains its optimism

Puerto Rico’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in late 2017, is a work in progress. The majority of hotels are open for business, but some areas of the country still have no electricity. There are numerous campaigns under way championing the best way to help Puerto Rico as visiting the country to fuel tourism growth and lift the country’s economy.



The US is Puerto Rico’s largest air travel market, and the largest airline serving the island, JetBlue, has a reasonably positive outlook for the country as it has worked to adjust its capacity to Puerto Rico in the hurricane’s aftermath.



Over the long term, JetBlue prefers to spool back up to pre-storm levels in Puerto Rico, but acknowledges the size of the market ultimately dictates the composition of its service footprint in the future.