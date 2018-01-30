Potential JVs create intrigue in the Canada-US aviation market as route expansion continues

The Canada-US market may be one of the more mature markets in the world, but it remains highly strategic to airlines operating on those routes – evidenced by Delta and WestJet unveiling plans in late 2017 to create an immunised transborder joint venture. American, which is ending a codeshare with WestJet, is increasing its service to Canada in 2018 as its former codeshare partner now becomes more of a rival.
A push by WestJet’s rival Air Canada into the US during 2018 remains unrelenting, as some of its planned new routes speak directly to its sixth freedom strategy to funnel US passengers through its Canadian hubs onto long haul flights to Europe and Asia.
Air Canada continues to work to grow its share of international passenger traffic to and from the US, and believes that if its share rises to 2%, the airline could generate CAD1 billion in annual incremental revenue.
It is not clear whether the potential Delta-WestJet tie-up could hinder Air Canada’s sixth freedom ambitions, but Canada’s largest airline shows no signs of altering its strategy – to offer attractive itineraries for US passengers who do not have easy access to long haul flights.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com