Munich Airport: long haul growth as Lufthansa A380s arrive

Lufthansa plans to launch in 2019 another one or two long haul destinations from its expanding Munich hub. Lufthansa is looking at expanding its Munich-US network, which currently consists of 10 destinations.

Lufthansa currently has 21 long haul destinations from Munich, including 13 in the Americas and eight in Asia. Singapore on 27-Mar-2018 became the eighth destination in Asia for Lufthansa’s Munich hub – and first in Southeast Asia. The relaunch of Munich-Singapore and the recent introduction of A380s on the Munich to Beijing and Hong Kong routes has driven a more than 40% increase in Lufthansa's Munich-Asia capacity.

Lufthansa previously served Munich-Singapore but suspended the route in Oct-2012. Lufthansa is using Singapore as a hub for Southeast Asia and Australia under its joint venture with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir, which commenced in Oct-2017.