Lufthansa Group SWOT: largest European airline group, strong brands, but progress may stall
In 2017 Lufthansa Group's achieved record profits and passenger numbers and its operating margin was its best this century.
Europe's largest airline group by passengers, revenue, ASKs and fleet size has made solid progress since the global financial crisis. However, although it was the only big three European legacy airline group not to fall into an operating loss in 2009, it has not matched IAG's margin improvement since then (but has easily beaten Air France-KLM's).
Lufthansa, the group's largest airline, is the only airline in Europe to be rated by Skytrax at five stars, a certification achieved in Dec-2017. This confirmation of its service quality is important to a brand that operates at a high unit cost and must generate a yield premium to be profitable.
Nevertheless, the group is seeking unit cost reductions, both within each airline and also through flying a growing share of traffic via the lower cost Eurowings. Eurowings itself is also targeting cost reduction in order to bring its unit cost closer to genuine LCC levels.
Lufthansa Group's prediction of a slightly lower result in 2018, due to higher fuel costs, highlights the elusiveness of further margin improvement in Europe's highly competitive airline sector.
This report considers Lufthansa Group's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com