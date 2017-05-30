Japan Airlines returns to growth: steady expansion could be accelerated if labour hurdles cleared
Japan Airlines is trying to shake off its past and embark on a new phase of growth. The once mighty but now humble airline has announced its first management plan since the 01-Apr-2017 expiration of restrictions. The government imposed restrictions were designed to level the playing field with rival All Nippon Airways regarding the unfair advantages JAL received by going through bankruptcy reorganisation – de rigueur in the US, but not in Japan.
JAL's history and return to expansion are encapsulated in the management plan titled: “Challenge, Leading to Growth”. By Mar-2021, JAL plans to grow internationally by 23% compared to 2016. International aircraft will grow from 85 to 92, while domestic aircraft will slightly shrink from 141 to 139. Its overall fleet expands from 226 to 231 while non flying businesses will grow revenue faster.
There are few other details – announcements are coming, with Melbourne and Kona initial new routes – but JAL's growth could be even faster if it reaches agreement with pilot labour over lingering bankruptcy issues. JAL has achieved a remarkable turnaround, but the challenges that JAL is trying to move on from still impact its business.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com