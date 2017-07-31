Japan Airlines partners with VietJet to boost Southeast Asian feed for trans-Pacific network
In a pragmatic partnership of the odd couple, Japan Airlines and VietJet Airlines are coming together in a codeshare partnership.
One of Asia's most storied, yet legacy, airlines is teaming up with one of Asia's youngest airlines, which has quickly amassed domestic Vietnam market share while pushing the boundaries with bikini uniforms. So, while the two partners may appear to be ill matched, they are undoubtedly influenced by the existing partnership between their respective rivals – All Nippon Airways and Vietnam Airlines.
JAL and VietJet plan to codeshare on Japan-Vietnam routes and domestic flights. There is considerable attention being given to JAL using VietJet as its partner to reach further into Southeast Asia, but VietJet has a limited Southeast Asian footprint. VietJet would later like access to JAL's North America network, and JAL needs a partner with a lower cost base to provide feed from key Southeast Asian source markets onto JAL's North America flights.
Domestically VietJet is nearly the same size as Vietnam Airlines, but internationally Vietnam Airlines is much larger and enjoys its status as the national airline. JAL is in a new era, free of restrictions. A VietJet partnership could bring benefits; and JAL also has other opportunities to explore.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com