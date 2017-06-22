Fiji Airways Part 2: second phase of long haul network expansion to include China and Japan

Fiji Airways is planning to pursue further expansion of its network as the airline grows its narrowbody and widebody fleet. The airline has expanded its fleet from seven to nine aircraft since the beginning of 2015, and expects to operate 11 to 12 aircraft by the end of 2019.

Fiji Airways doubled the size of its long haul network in 2016 as it launched San Francisco and Singapore following the delivery of a fourth widebody aircraft. The airline is aiming to add another two long haul destinations by the end of 2019, with the launch of services to China and Japan. Fiji Airways is also eager to expand to San Francisco, which was recently upgraded to a year-round service, from twice weekly frequencies to daily.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways is expanding its partnership portfolio in 2017 through new codeshares with Jet Airways, Hong Kong Airlines and Jetstar Asia. It has also forged a partnership with the Samoan government, which will involve Fiji Airways assisting and working closely with the new flag carrier being established to replace Virgin Samoa.