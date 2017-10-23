Copa Airlines shores up margins in 2017 as conditions in Latin America slowly improve

Panama’s Copa Airlines is close to reaching its historically high margin performance in 2017 as the company’s yield, RASM and cost metrics continue to improve.
Copa’s own capacity growth for the year, projected in the high single digits, stems largely from restoring aircraft utilisation levels that have fallen during the last couple of years as the airline made adjustments in the wake of a weak economic environment in Latin America. With the region embarking on a slow recovery and various regional currencies stabilising, Copa feels comfortable with its growth projections.
Over the long term, Copa has fleet flexibility to end 2024 with a range of between 115 and 175 aircraft, depending on market conditions. From 2015 to 2019 the airline is shrinking its fleet of smaller gauge Embraer 190s from 23 to 19 aircraft, which Copa believes is the optimum number for the next few years. Beyond that point, Copa may examine new 100-seat aircraft technology, or decide to become an all Boeing 737 operator.
After adding new routes in 2016 to Chiclayo, Peru; Rosario, Argentina; and Holguín, Cuba, Copa is extending its reach in Argentina in 2017, with new service to Mendoza. The airline is also adding flights to Denver, a hub for Copa’s fellow Star Alliance partner United Airlines. Mendoza allows Copa to market north-south connections without a stop in Buenos Aires, while Denver, which was previously joined to Panama City by United, should allow Copa to maximise connections for traffic flows from Latin America through United’s hub.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com