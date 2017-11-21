Bangkok Airways' A319neo & CS300 evaluation provides test case before Airbus-Bombardier partnership

Bangkok Airways is in the middle of an evaluation of the Airbus A319neo and Bombardier CS300 as the Thailand based regional airline seeks to replace its fleet of A319ceo aircraft. Bangkok Airways has excluded the E195-E2 from the competition as it is too small, and Boeing is unable to participate because Samui Airport cannot accommodate the 737 MAX 7.
The evaluation comes at an interesting juncture, as Airbus is not expected to conclude its acquisition of a majority stake in the Bombardier CSeries programme until 2H2018. Bangkok Airways aims to make a decision in 2Q2018, which means it may not be able to benefit from a potential joint CS300/A320neo offer from Airbus.
Bangkok Airways uses a large portion of its A319 fleet from Samui, a popular resort island where it owns the airport, whereas larger A320s are only used from Bangkok. The airline plans to continue operating A320s – and could potentially replace A320ceos with A320neos – for its larger non Samui routes.
