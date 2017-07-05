Air Europa's long haul growth: now 16 LatAm cities, close to Iberia's 18; Boston is 3rd US route

In Jun-2017 Air Europa launched Madrid-Boston, its third US route and fourth to North America. Since summer 2016, it has also added Córdoba (Argentina), Guayaquil (Ecuador) and San Pedro (Honduras) to increase the number of Latin American destinations in its network from 13 to 16.

Air Europa's biggest rival on routes to Latin America, its most important long haul region, is Iberia. The Spanish national airline and IAG member is significantly larger than Air Europa in Latin America.

However, Iberia's growth to Latin America is stalling this summer, in contrast with Air Europa's double digit seat growth. Moreover, by number of destinations in the region, Air Europa's 16 is close to Iberia's 18.

Air Europa's long haul growth focus comes as it is reducing capacity on European routes. However, it needs European feeder traffic for its expanding Americas network and this helps to explain its new commercial agreement with Ryanair.