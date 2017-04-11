Virgin Atlantic: much has changed under CEO Kreeger, but it remains an enigma

A little more than four years since CEO Craig Kreeger took the helm at Virgin Atlantic: it has refocused its network even more strongly on routes across the Atlantic, replaced around one third of its fleet with new and more efficient aircraft, successfully developed a joint venture on UK-US routes with its 49% shareholder Delta Air Lines, and improved its focus on financial performance. It has also launched and then closed its UK domestic operation, Little Red.

The publication of Virgin Atlantic's 2016 annual report in late Mar-2017 demonstrated that its profitability is improving, but remains very slim in margin terms.

This report takes the opportunity to assess Virgin Atlantic's progress since CAPA published a report analysing its business in Mar-2013, shortly after Mr Kreeger's arrival. Much has been achieved since then, but genuinely sustainable profitability remains to be achieved. [2360 words]

