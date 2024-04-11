Will Canada's 'big 3' cultivate a rational playing field in the transborder and Caribbean markets?

Now that one of Canada's ULCC start-ups Lynx Air has ceased operations, questions are arising about the status of the US transborder market and the competitive landscape on routes from Canada to sun destinations and markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lynx made a transborder push in late 2023, taking on Canada's incumbent airlines in those markets.

Now, as the country's three major airlines Air Canada, WestJet and Porter continue to execute their respective transborder strategies - will a sense of rationality prevail?