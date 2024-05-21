What does the opening of Manchester’s ‘private terminal’ say about the future of these facilities?

There are few examples still around the world of stand-alone 'private' airport terminals which can be booked by anyone (if they have the money to do that), and which treat the passenger according to the way they would like to be treated in the main terminals.

Manchester Airport opened its 'Premiair' terminal in early 2020, but had to close it due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortly thereafter. It will reopen in Nov-2024 rebranded as 'aether' and bookings will begin shortly.

There are many aspects to, and influences on, the successful operation of such a terminal, and many of them are examined here. For sure, many airports, and not only in the UK, will be watching events closely as they weigh up a similar option to help them decide if a similar terminal - or a variation on it - would help their own differentiation efforts.

This is the first of a two-part report. The second one will examine other similar terminals worldwide.