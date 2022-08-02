Vietjet’s bulging narrowbody order book signals faith in Vietnam market growth
While Vietjet’s reaffirmation of its massive Boeing 737 MAX order was a welcome vote of confidence in the programme, it also highlighted that the airline’s ambitious growth agenda has not been dented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updated agreement underscores the potential for further expansion of the travel market in Vietnam and in Thailand, where Vietjet has an affiliate airline.
On a broader level, it is a reminder of the magnitude of the narrowbody orders placed by the largest Asia-Pacific LCCs.
The numbers in the Vietjet order have not changed, although that in itself is worth noting in a period where some other Asia-Pacific airlines – mainly full-service carriers – have been forced to restructure their order books.
Confirmations of long-standing, but oft-delayed, aircraft orders are more significant now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. And this is particularly true of an aircraft type with such a troubled recent history.
