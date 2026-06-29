Venezuela – US aviation reconnects: opportunity returns, but politics remains the wildcard

No one can argue against the notion that at the midpoint of 2026, political upheaval largely driven by the administration of US President Donald Trump has created chaos for the global aviation industry.

And even as the announcement of a deal to end the US-Iran war has appeared to settle financial markets - details remain scant. It's also too soon to determine if ending the conflict will preserve strong demand trends cited by many airlines.

But some North American airlines have seen one opportunity emerge from changing foreign policy in the US - a chance to return to Venezuela after the US captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Jan-2026 and new leaders took the helm of the South American country.

The evolution of demand patterns between the US and Venezuela will be interesting to watch, particularly in the South Florida market, where American Airlines continues to build up its gateway to Latin America in Miami, and JetBlue rapidly expands in Fort Lauderdale.