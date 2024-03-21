US ULCCs Frontier and Sun Country believe ample opportunities exist in the marketplace

One of the major themes to emerge in the US during the past year is that a growing preference for premium products could negatively affect the country's ultra-low cost carriers.

Some US ULCCs are pushing back against the narrative, arguing that conclusion is incorrect.

Those operators are also contending that their product offerings are evolving, and creating new revenue streams.

The pressure could intensify for those airlines to prove sceptics wrong in 2024, but two US ultra-low cost operators - Frontier Airlines and Sun Country - feel confident about their prospects.