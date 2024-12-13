US aviation: is the ULCC model extinct in the US?
Recent moves by the US ultra-low cost carriers - Spirit Airlines entering Chapter 11 and Frontier Airlines' recent decision to introduce a first class product - beg one simple question: has the era of the pure-play ULCC model in the country come to an end?
The answer would appear to be: yes.
Questions are arising regarding Spirit's future as a going concern, and it is yet to be revealed whether Frontier's bet on first class will pay off.
Whatever the outcome of each scenario, the original ULCC model is no longer applicable in the US, as the rush to offer upscale products to bolster revenue could push Frontier, and possibly Spirit, into the 'value' airline' category, alongside JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.