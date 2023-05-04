US-Australasia air travel market rebounds strongly – part one: more flights planned for Australia

While many Asia-Pacific international long haul markets are gaining recovery momentum, there is particularly strong interest by airlines in adding trans Pacific services between the US and Australasia.

Routes between the US and Australia and New Zealand were well served before the COVID-19 pandemic by airlines from all three countries. The two South Pacific markets are popular tourist destinations for US travellers, and the Australasian countries also historically have high propensities for outbound travel.

These factors are helping to drive a robust rebound in demand in the post-pandemic period.

Capacity has increased steadily, and will ramp up further in both trans Pacific markets later this year as several airlines either resume flights, add frequencies or launch new services.

Part one of this analysis will focus on Australia, with part two discussing the New Zealand-US market.