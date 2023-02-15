US airlines choose different strategies to combat tough operational challenges

A recent major technological failure at the US FAA, along with Southwest Airlines’ historic holiday meltdown, have cast a light on significant vulnerabilities in the United States' aviation system. And the stark reality is that those challenges cannot be overcome in a timely manner.

The FAA's NOTAM outage on 11-Jan-2023 left US flights grounded or delayed, while the problems of Southwest Airlines were just the latest episodes of airlines battling internal and external constraints that continue to create headwinds in meeting the demand for air travel.

Of course, Southwest’s work to ensure another operational meltdown of the magnitude that occurred at the end of 2022 continues. The airline has launched several internal initiatives and hired an outside firm to assess the event and make recommendations to prevent future disruptions.

But as a result of these challenges, some US airlines are adjusting their outlook for 2023. United Airlines is going a step further, warning that airlines looking to snap back to a 2019 mindset are destined to fail.