US airlines: capacity to rationalise as headwinds strengthen
Domestic and International ASK growth in the US is forecast to rise for 1H2019. This may spur some concern in the investment community as uncertainty on long term trade policy, stock market swings and the potential for a prolonged government shutdown coalesce to create pressure on the US’ economic performance.
The country’s largest airlines have varying forecasts for capacity growth in 2019, with Southwest and United planning increases solidly above projected GDP growth, whereas American has declared its capacity expansion this year would be close to the lowest in the US industry.
Signs are indicating some slight softening of demand in the US domestic market, which could result in revisions in current capacity forecasts; however, for now most of those operators feel satisfied with their 2019 capacity projections.
It is difficult to predict the ultimate trajectory of capacity in the US during 2019, but even as OPEC has opted to cut production and oil prices are rising, a certain level of volatility in pricing remains, which should result in the country’s airlines taking a rational approach to capacity management.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.