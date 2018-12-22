North American aviation outlook: optimism prevails for (early) 2019
North American airlines have a reasonably positive outlook for 2019 even as uncertainty over trade and fuel lingers, and as predictions of a recession in 2020 gain momentum.
Fuel prices are fluctuating wildly as 2018 comes to a close, which means most airlines are pledging to keep their capacity growth rational during 2019 and should stick to those promises.
For now, most of North America’s largest international operators feel optimistic about the performance of their international markets in 2019, with the exception of a couple of weak areas. Those airlines also cite strong corporate demand trends heading into 2019 even as stock markets are enduring wild swings in their performance.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.