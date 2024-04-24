United and Alaska Air lay the foundation to defy historical 1Q losses in the US

Both United Airlines and Alaska Air Group appeared to have cracked the code to create meaningful results in 1Q - typically the weakest quarter for US airlines.

Each airline's profitability in 1Q2024 was wiped out by the grounding of their respective Boeing 737 MAX-9 fleets early in 2024, after the inflight blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737-9.

Hopefully, the aircraft groundings should be a one-time event; but United and Alaska are bullish that profitability in 1Q2024 could become a common occurrence.