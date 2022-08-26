UK’s (London) Manston Airport finally gets development consent; cargo services from 2025
Manston Airport in Kent, some 60 miles from London, could by now have been an integral part of London’s air transport network, specifically serving the freight market and relieving pressure on Heathrow Airport in particular. That prospect (one of many such alternatives) was rejected by the Airports Commission in favour of a third runway at Heathrow, the construction of which has not yet even got under way.
Manston Airport closed in May-2014.
Not long after, a US investment firm, RiverOak Strategic Partners, drew up plans to reopen the airport principally to handle freight and, latterly, as a ‘net zero carbon’ facility from 'Day One'. A five-year battle against other developers, one of which wanted to turn the airport into a housing estate, has been won, with the award of a development consent order by the government.
But that decision, for what is by implication regarded as a piece of national strategic infrastructure, was made against the advice of planning authorities.
The exercise portends an escalation of the conflict between the supporters of such infrastructure – especially in what is going to be a harsh economic environment – and those for whom the only environment of concern is the natural one.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.