UK's high-speed rail (HS2) lining up a Chinese company
Infrastructure is top priority policy in the UK at the moment. Since the General Election in Dec-2019, apparently all that occupies Prime Minister Johnson’s thoughts is ditching “austerity” (which has been around since 2008) and embracing instead a policy of rampant investment into infrastructure. That appears to be one of the reasons that a more cautious Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, resigned.
A much-needed part of that infrastructure is the delayed high-speed rail (HS2) project to connect London with the Midlands and the North of England. The first part of the project has been quickly approved, although questions remain about the sections that follow. It seems that a Chinese company has approached the government, promising to build the HS2 faster and cheaper, and with faster trains.
If such a scenario were to emerge, does that mean that Chinese interests might pitch to build the even more delayed third runway at Heathrow Airport? They already have interests at two UK airports, including Heathrow.
