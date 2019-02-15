Ukraine aspires to be a Europe-Asia aviation hub, attract LCCs
The Infrastructure Ministry in Ukraine wants to develop regional airports, attract more LCCs and, most ambitiously, build an international hub to connect Europe and Asia.
Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure, Volodymyr Omelyan, has identified the key directions for aviation reform in Ukraine as: development of regional airports, the attraction of LCCs to reduce fares, and a fair and transparent market for air services.
However, the Ukrainian state airline (UIA) has few flights to Asia and a fleet that is not set up for expanded long haul operations. Moreover, there are many airports in those regions already fulfilling the international hub requirement and the circumstances in Ukraine at the moment are not ideal for making a success of that venture.
On the other hand, there are good prospects for the further development of LCC routes and the airports that service them.
