UK aviation: mixed messages from Climate Change Committee and government

The UK Climate Change Committee (CCC), which advises the government, published its advice on the nation's Seventh Carbon Budget (2038 to 2042) on 26-Feb-2025.

Aviation's path to net zero in 2050 requires growth in the consumption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), improved operational efficiency, new propulsion technology, demand management, and paying the cost of "engineered removals" to offset its residual emissions.

A key theme of the CCC report is the role of demand management while SAF availability grows. To some extent this will happen naturally, as the costs of decarbonisation feed through to higher fares and lower demand.

However, the CCC notes that further demand management measures may also be necessary, including additional taxes and charges and limiting airport expansion. Its 'citizens' panel' expressed support for such measures.

The coinciding of the CCC report with recent UK government support for new runway capacity at both Heathrow and Gatwick is somewhat ironic. Expect renewed resistance to airport expansion from environmental groups, local politicians and local residents.