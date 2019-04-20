UK airports: Flybe restructures; impact on regional and other airports

In the (still continuing) wake of the demise of Monarch Airlines 18 months ago, airports across the UK will be concerned at unfolding events at Flybe, which was taken over a few months ago but has still found it necessary to cancel flights and to enter into discussions with a number of airports concerning its future plans.

Flybe is in the process of consulting with a number of its employees over plans to restructure and reduce jet operations at multiple bases across its network. Flybe services may be at risk at numerous airports across the UK, and in some cases that could make a serious impact on operations.

This report relates the impact Flybe has on provincial air travel in the UK and its importance to many airports, and considers which of them might be at risk if Flybe’s situation does not improve.