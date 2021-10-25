Two US ULCCs emerged from COVID, stronger, more confident airlines
As the airline industry continues to count the cost of the COVID catastrophe, two ultra-low-cost operators in the US have detailed how they have emerged not only in good shape, but in better shape than before the pandemic.
Protected by their lean structures, and supported by resurgent demand for domestic leisure travel, Allegiant and Sun Country are both soaring with lower debt, inexpensively-acquired fleets, and network growth opportunities.
Their Chief Financial Officers, Greg Anderson at Allegiant, and Dave Davis at Sun Country, have each outlined to October’s CAPA Live Summit their competitive strategies, growth opportunities, and reasons for financial gains, when many other airlines are struggling to survive.
