Two Scottish airports to change hands? Part two: Glasgow Prestwick has survived difficult days

The UK has been at the global centre of airport privatisation, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Scottish airports at the capital, Edinburgh, and at Glasgow Prestwick on the west coast were either acquired from BAA plc by a US-based investment funds manager (Edinburgh) or bought by a succession of what can best be described with hindsight as – ‘chancers’ (Prestwick).

Edinburgh carried on in the same ownership vein, but in 2013 an ailing Prestwick had to be saved by the Scottish government, which acquired it for almost nothing, and in the same year as Cardiff Airport was also saved by the Welsh government (although substantial money changed hands in that instance).

Over a decade on it looks as if both airports could be sold again in 2024, and in both cases representative of the changing mores of the airport sector.

This is part two of a two-part report.