Trans Atlantic aviation: still instability after summer rebound

The three large global US airlines made sequential gains in their trans Atlantic performance in 2Q2019, a result driven largely by US point of sale demand as Jun-2019 marked the beginning of the US’ summer high season.

The outlook for the rest of 2019 from American, Delta and United across the trans Atlantic region remains somewhat murky; however, American is citing capacity rationalisation in the market during 4Q2019, which should bode well for economy class yields heading into the winter time frame.

Of course, Brexit continues to be a wildcard until a final plan for the UK’s exit from the EU materialises. But for now, US airlines do not see any changes in demand in one of the largest air travel markets in the world.