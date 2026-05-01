The disruption in the Middle East-India market is a massive blow for airlines on both sides

While the abrupt drop in capacity on routes to and from the Middle East affects many markets, it is particularly significant for India's airlines due to the importance of this traffic flow to their networks.

The reverse is also true, with the Indian market playing a lead role in the international operations of Middle Eastern airlines before the Iran conflict.

It could even be argued that the loss of Middle East capacity has affected India more than any other country outside the Gulf region.

The major Gulf hubs have historically played a significant role in India's international market, and Indian carriers have expressed their desire to reclaim a larger share of Indian travellers.

Aside from transit traffic, there is a huge demand for travel between the Middle East and India, due to a very large Indian workforce in the Gulf region.

There are estimated to be 4.3 million Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates, comprising about 35% of the population.

These factors make it vital for both the Indian carriers and their Gulf counterparts to fully reopen this market.

This analysis provides a brief snapshot illustrating the importance of India-Middle East aviation.