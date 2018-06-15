Thailand: three airport policy for Bangkok towards 200m passengers

Thailand has adopted a three-airport policy for Bangkok to meet an expected doubling in passenger traffic over the next 10 years. Thailand is also investing in airspace improvements and air traffic management upgrades in the Bangkok area to support an anticipated 200 million annual passengers.

Passenger traffic at Bangkok’s two existing airports, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi, will exceed 100 million in 2018. Both airports are now operating above capacity.

Capacity at Suvarnabhumi will increase by 50% following the construction of a third runway and new terminal. Don Mueang has emerged as the world’s largest LCC airport but cannot support significant future growth due to runway and airspace constraints. LCC growth will therefore be focused at U-Tapao, a military airport nearly 200km outside Bangkok which will be expanded to accommodate up to 60 million annual passengers.