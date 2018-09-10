Thai Lion Air SWOT: domestic and China networks are major strengths 

Thai Lion Air has expanded rapidly since launching services in Dec-2013. Thai Lion will end 2018 with a fleet of 35 aircraft and more than 10 million annual passengers, making it a relatively large airline after only five years.

Thai Lion has already overtaken Nok Air, which launched operations nearly a decade earlier, to become the second largest LCC in Thailand. It has also overtaken Bangkok Airways to become Thailand’s third largest airline overall after Thai Airways and Thai AirAsia.

Thai Lion is particularly strong in the Thailand domestic market and China, where it has become the largest Southeast Asian airline, and has been pursuing rapid international expansion over the past two years. Its international network is expected to reach 30 destinations and 11 countries by the end of 2018.