Thai Airways aircraft deals will help boost the country’s international traffic flows

Thai Airways has been making major moves to rebuild its international fleet as it looks to restore passenger numbers as an immediate goal, and to help meet the country's longer-term tourism growth aspirations.

Visitor numbers to Thailand have been slow to recover since the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a concern both for its flag carrier and for the broader economy.

Thai Airways' recent fleet modernisation steps are aimed at increasing flows from key markets. This aligns with the government's policy objectives and its desire to boost Thailand's aviation infrastructure.

The airline captured headlines recently with its large order for 45 Boeing 787s, which are due to begin arriving in 2027. Since then, the airline has revealed smaller, but significant, leasing deals to bolster its widebody fleet in particular, before the new orders begin arriving.

Like many other airlines, Thai accelerated its fleet refresh plans as part of restructuring efforts forced by the COVID-19 crisis. This entailed the retirement of many of its older - and larger - widebodies.

The latest moves represent the next step, which is building the fleet back up with more modern aircraft better suited to its needs.

In some respects, such fleet overhaul efforts by Asia-Pacific airlines have reflected the need to adjust to a new operating environment - but they also show how airlines are cognisant of the old adage of never letting a good crisis go to waste.