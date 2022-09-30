TAV Airports bids to operate Lagos Airport: part two – a questionable investment?
Over several years now attempts by the Nigerian government to privatise the country’s four main airports by concession have been consistently and successfully resisted by a range of pressure groups.
The latest attempt, which began a year ago, now sees Turkey’s TAV Airports enter the fray, leading a consortium for the Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the country’s busiest, and one where there is already a degree of privatisation as one of its terminals is privately managed.
The problem is that India’s GMR has also launched a bid, and that company, like TAV, is part-owned by Groupe ADP. That has given a platform for the anti-privatisation elements and there are strong words being bandied about.
On paper Lagos wouldn’t necessarily attract many investors. But they will take a macroeconomic view – population, a growing middle class, and a solid industrial base focused on Nigeria’s oil exports.
This is part two of a two-part report.
