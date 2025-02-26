TAP Air Portugal: privatisation is back, attracting Europe's big three airline groups
As its national airline approaches its 80th birthday on 14-Mar-2025, the Portuguese government is reported to be closer to selling 49%, or more, of TAP Air Portugal.
The on-off privatisation process has been anticipated for a number of years, and is now expected to restart in Mar-2025, with a sale completing towards the end of this year or early in 2026. Ministers have expressed a preference to sell 100% of the national airline, whereas opposition parties prefer a partial sale only.
TAP is the leading airline in Portugal, but has yet to return to its 2019 levels of traffic and capacity. Its seat share in the Portugal market has been in long term decline, to the advantage of low cost airlines (although LCC share has levelled out in recent years).
TAP's greatest strength is routes between Europe and Brazil, where it is number one by seats, and where its seat share has been more stable.
All of Europe's big three legacy groups - Lufthansa Group, IAG and Air France-KLM - are interested in the privatisation, but there are possible complications for each of them.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.