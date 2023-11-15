US airlines: Sun Country's model seems robust as other ULCCs struggle
During the past few years Sun Country Airlines has been somewhat of an outlier in the US aviation industry since its transition to an ultra-low cost airline in 2018.
Although Sun Country has migrated to the ultra-low cost model, it has forged its own path within that label – diversifying into cargo and charter operations alongside its scheduled services. Sun Country has stated that 72% of its revenue is driven by scheduled services, followed by charter operations at 18% and cargo’s 10% share.
Its approach has been different from that of the larger ULCCs Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines – ULCCS that now find themselves battling margin pressure, which has resulted in their business models garnering scrutiny.
Sun Country is also facing its own unique headwinds at the moment. However, the fundamentals of its niche model remain solid, and the company seems confident in its ability to handle those challenges, including the potential for more low cost competition at its headquarters in Minneapolis-St Paul International airport.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.